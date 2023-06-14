UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Rises To 59 After Refugee Boat Sinks Off SW Greece

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The death toll has risen to 59 following the capsizing of a fishing boat carrying refugees and migrants off southwestern Greece, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

A total of 104 passengers have been rescued, while a search and rescue operation was underway to locate a yet unclear number of missing, according to the report.

The incident happened in international waters, 47 nautical miles off the coast of Pylos town during nighttime between Tuesday and Wednesday, and survivors told authorities the fishing boat had sailed off from Tobruk in Libya and was heading for Italy, ERT reported.

The Hellenic Coast Guard said in an earlier press release that none of the passengers were wearing a life jacket and Greek authorities were alerted by Italian authorities about the incident.

The nationalities of victims and survivors have not been identified yet.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will travel to the nearby city of Kalamata, where the rescued are being transferred, her office said.

On Tuesday evening, in a separate incident south of Crete island, Greek authorities rescued 80 migrants and refugees who were on board a sailing boat, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Wednesday.

Greece has been at the forefront of the refugee and migrant influx since 2015 and hundreds have perished in the Aegean Sea in the past eight years.

