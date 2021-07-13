Death toll rises to 64 in Iraq Covid unit fire: medic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A fire which enveloped a Covid isolation unit in southern Iraq killed 64 people, a medical source told AFP in an updated toll on Tuesday.

"Sixty-four (bodies) were retrieved and 39 identified and handed over to their families," the source at the Dhi Qar Forensic Science Department said.

The deadly Monday evening blaze at Al-Hussein Hospital in the provincial capital Nasiriyah, which medics said was fuelled by the explosion of oxygen canisters, was the second such fire in Iraq in three months.

"Medical teams and relatives of victims are finding it difficult to identify the rest of the corpses," the source said, adding that the death toll might rise further with more bodies feared buried under the rubble.

The ward had space for 70 beds.