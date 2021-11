Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The death toll in the latest deadly riot in Ecuador's Guayaquil jail rose to 68 on Saturday, officials said.

"According to preliminary information, some 68 prisoners were killed and another 25 were wounded," the Ecuador Prosecutor's Office wrote on Twitter.

Previously, authorities said 58 people were killed and 12 injured.