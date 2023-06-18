Death toll rises to 8 from cyclone in Brazil

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The death toll from the floods caused by an extratropical cyclone in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to eight on Saturday, while 19 people remained missing.

So far, 40 municipalities have been impacted by landslides, floods and power outages.

A total of 2,330 people have been evacuated, 602 displaced, and over half a million people have been left without electricity, said the state's Civil Defense Department.