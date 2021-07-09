UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Rises To Nine In Small Plane Crash In Sweden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Death toll rises to nine in small plane crash in Sweden

Stockholm, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Swedish police said Friday that all nine people aboard a small aircraft used for skydiving that crashed near an airport in Sweden a day earlier had died.

The small propeller plane, carrying eight skydivers and its pilot, crashed shortly after 7:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Thursday, as it was taking off from Orebro airport, some 160 kilometres (100 miles) west of Stockholm.

Initially, police had only referred to "multiple" deaths and said that one person had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to local media, the plane was a DHC-2 Beaver, which the local skydiving club had rented to use for a summer event.

"Normally, most skydiving is done on the weekends, but now they had rented a plane to jump more intensely during the whole week," Anna Oscarsson, head of communications for the Swedish Skydiving Association, told broadcaster SVT.

In 2019, nine people were also killed when a plane carrying skydivers crashed outside the city of Umea, northeast Sweden.

Related Topics

Police Died Stockholm Sweden 2019 Media Event All From Airport

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

10 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

11 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.