Deaths After Blast At Educational Centre In Kabul: Govt

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Kabul, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :An attack at a learning centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday morning has caused fatalities, the government said.

The blast happened in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, an area in western Kabul home to the Hazara community.

"An educational centre called 'Kaj' has been attacked, which unfortunately has caused deaths and injuries," interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted.

"Security teams have reached the site, the nature of the attack and the details of the casualties will be released later.

"Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards." Videos posted online and photos published by local media showed bloodied victims being carried away from the scene.

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan last year brought an end of the two-decade war and a significant reduction in violence, but security has begun to deteriorate in recent months.

Countless attacks have devastated the area, with many targeting children, women and schools.

Last year, before the return of the Taliban, at least 85 people -- mainly girl students -- were killed and about 300 wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in Dasht-e-Barchi.

No group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same area that killed 24, including students.

