Deaths And Traffic Chaos As Record Winter Cold Grips Japan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Heavy snowstorms and freezing cold have killed at least five people in Japan, the dpa reported. In parts of the country, temperatures dropped to record lows of up to 12 degrees Celsius below zero in places. Rail and road traffic was severely affected, and many roads were icy.

Thousands of people had to spend the night in train compartments or stations in the western prefectures of Kyoto and Shiga, while motorists were stranded on some major roads, local media reported on Thursday. Hundreds of flights had to be canceled.

Japan is currently experiencing the coldest winter onset of the season so far. Authorities are warning residents on the Sea of Japan as well as the Pacific coast of more snowfall and rough swells.

