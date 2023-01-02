UrduPoint.com

Deaths Feared As 2 Choppers Collide In Midair In Australia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least 13 people were confirmed injured while four are feared dead after two helicopters collided in midair in Australia on Monday.

"Multiple QAS resources and other emergency services are on the scene of a major incident involving two helicopter(s) at 1:59pm (0259GMT)," the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said on Twitter.

An hour later, the QAS added that 13 patients were "being assessed" at the scene of the collision in the coastal Main Beach area.

According to SBS news, four people are "feared dead" and another 13 injured in the incident, which was followed by one of the aircraft crashing, while the other managed to land.

"It is believed four people have been killed and two passengers critically injured, but authorities were unable to confirm more details in what the Queensland Ambulance Service called a 'major incident'," it added.

Australia police said: "There are injuries in the other helicopter with emergency services working at the scene."

