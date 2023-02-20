UrduPoint.com

Deaths In New Zealand Increase By 10 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

WELLINGTON, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:The number of deaths in New Zealand rose to 38,574 in 2022, partially impacted by COVID-19, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Monday.

This was a 10 percent increase in the number of registered deaths compared with 2021, when there were 34,932 deaths registered, according to Stats NZ.

"The increased number of deaths in 2022 was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," population estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill said.

The increase in deaths also partly reflects New Zealand's ageing population, MacAskill said, adding that nearly two in every three deaths in 2022 in New Zealand were for people aged 75 years or older, and one in every five deaths were to people aged 90 years or over.

