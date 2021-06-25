UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deaths Reported As Tornado Razes Czech Homes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Deaths reported as tornado razes Czech homes

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :An unknown number of people died and dozens were injured after a tornado razed houses to the ground in the Czech Republic's southeast on Thursday, rescuers said.

"Unfortunately we can confirm there have been victims, but I can't tell you the exact number," local emergency services spokeswoman Hedvika Kropackova told AFP.

She said the death toll would be in the "single digits" rather than in the dozens, but added that any estimates were premature as people were still trapped under debris.

"The first estimates of the injured mentioned 100-150 people, but as things stand we now expect dozens," Kropackova added.

However, the hospital in the city of Hodonin on the Czech-Slovak border said it had treated up to 200 injured people.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek tweeted that "all available rescue units are in action or moving to the Hodonin region, where several municipalities have been hit by a tornado." Austrian and Slovak rescuers were helping out and the Czech army was deployed.

The tornado and hail the size of tennis balls struck several towns and villages including Hodonin, where in addition to causing injuries the extreme weather destroyed a retirement home and the local zoo.

The tornado also caused extensive power outages and traffic disruptions, with fallen power lines closing a major motorway connecting Prague with the Slovak capital Bratislava.

Video footage from the region on social networks showed destroyed buildings and cars, shorn tree stumps and several fires with thick black smoke.

"It's living hell," regional governor Jan Grolich said after visiting the region.

The Czech news agency CTK quoted the mayor of Hrusky as saying that half of his village had been razed to the ground.

The storms passing over the Czech Republic forced Prime Minister Andrej Babis to remain in Brussels following an EU summit as a landing in Prague would have been too dangerous.

Related Topics

Tennis Injured Weather Prime Minister Army Governor Motorway Died Traffic Brussels Prague Hail Bratislava Czech Republic Border All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

7 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

9 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

8 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

9 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.