UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Debate In Germany Over Tie-up Between Merkel's CDU And Far-right

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Debate in Germany over tie-up between Merkel's CDU and far-right

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Until now, a possible tie-up between any of Germany's mainstream parties and the rising far-right AfD movement has always been strictly seen as a political taboo.

But what was previously unthinkable could become a reality as Angela Merkel's embattled centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party feels compelled to consider other power-sharing options.

One possibility is an alliance with the fiercely anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), at least at a regional level.

Local elections in three states in the east of the country where polls suggest that the AfD could become the strongest political force -- Saxony, Brandenburg and Thuringia -- are forcing the CDU to rethink its stance.

"We should not rule out a coalition" with the AfD, Ulrich Thomas, one of the regional leaders of the CDU in the central state of Saxony-Anhalt, told local daily Mitteldeutsche Zeitung.

"It is not possible now, but we don't know what the situation will be like in two or five years' time." For the time being, the CDU's central leadership rules out any suggestions the party could join forces with the AfD, especially in the wake of the murder of local politician Walter Luebcke earlier this month, allegedly by a right-wing extremist.

In a sign of the prevailing nervousness, Merkel's favoured successor, CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said Sunday night she would like to ban any attempt to cooperate with the AfD.

"I'm going to ask the party leadership for permission ... to look at all the means to really prevent any rapprochement or cooperation with the AfD," Kramp-Karrenbauer, or "AKK" as she is dubbed in Germany, said on the ARD television channel.

Related Topics

Murder Germany Alliance Angela Merkel Sunday Christian TV All

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on ..

6 hours ago

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

7 hours ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

10 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

10 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.