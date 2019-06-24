(@imziishan)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Until now, a possible tie-up between any of Germany's mainstream parties and the rising far-right AfD movement has always been strictly seen as a political taboo.

But what was previously unthinkable could become a reality as Angela Merkel's embattled centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party feels compelled to consider other power-sharing options.

One possibility is an alliance with the fiercely anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), at least at a regional level.

Local elections in three states in the east of the country where polls suggest that the AfD could become the strongest political force -- Saxony, Brandenburg and Thuringia -- are forcing the CDU to rethink its stance.

"We should not rule out a coalition" with the AfD, Ulrich Thomas, one of the regional leaders of the CDU in the central state of Saxony-Anhalt, told local daily Mitteldeutsche Zeitung.

"It is not possible now, but we don't know what the situation will be like in two or five years' time." For the time being, the CDU's central leadership rules out any suggestions the party could join forces with the AfD, especially in the wake of the murder of local politician Walter Luebcke earlier this month, allegedly by a right-wing extremist.

In a sign of the prevailing nervousness, Merkel's favoured successor, CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said Sunday night she would like to ban any attempt to cooperate with the AfD.

"I'm going to ask the party leadership for permission ... to look at all the means to really prevent any rapprochement or cooperation with the AfD," Kramp-Karrenbauer, or "AKK" as she is dubbed in Germany, said on the ARD television channel.