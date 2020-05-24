UrduPoint.com
Debate Over Reopening US Plays Out Online And In The Streets

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Debate over reopening US plays out online and in the streets

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :When his business was hit by a coronavirus lockdown, Josh Ellis saw a threat to his livelihood and a breach of the US Constitution. So he went on Facebook and called for protests.

The appeal "went viral instantly," said the 40-year-old, who set up a Facebook page called American Revolution 2.0 in early April.

The organization is now a driving force behind demonstrations against stay-at-home orders and compulsory closures of non-essential businesses -- and online planning is a central part of the campaign.

Ellis -- who is coordinating with various "reopen" groups, as well as militias and gun and religious rights advocates -- is in the middle of an issue dividing the United States: how can the economy reopen, and when can people return to work? The debate reflects broader divisions in American politics that have only deepened this year, with the presidential election on the horizon.

The nation's coronavirus death toll is now approaching 100,000, but with more and more states loosening their restrictions in recent days, pressure appears to be paying off.

New demonstrations that Ellis said are set for Monday will be the result of online collaboration, as were dozens of protests on May 1 that were coordinated by American Revolution 2.0.

