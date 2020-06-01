UrduPoint.com
Debates Rage In Britain As Some Children Go Back To School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:40 AM

London, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Britain partially reopens schools on Monday and allows the most vulnerable to venture outdoors despite warnings that the world's second worst-hit country is moving too quickly out of its coronavirus lockdown.

A death toll that now officially stands at 38,489 has piled political pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was elected in December with a big majority.

Johnson spent much of the past week stamping out a scandal sparked by his chief adviser's decision to drive to a picturesque castle with his family while everyone was under orders to limit outdoor exercise to an hour a day.

Dozens of members of Johnson's own party joined a failed effort by the opposition to get Dominic Cummings fired for undermining the government's public message on health.

The furore over Cummings appears to have abated but concern about Johnson's handling of the crisis remains.

His public support has suffered the sharpest fall for a Conservative party leader in 10 years -- nine points in a YouGov poll and 21 points in a survey for the Daily Mail.

