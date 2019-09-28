UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Debilitating Humidity Stifles Doha Women's Marathon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Debilitating humidity stifles Doha women's marathon

Doha, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Women's marathon runners were rushed for medical attention, faces contorted in pain while other competitors hobbled off the track in the inaugural road race of Doha's World Athletics Championships.

Humidity of more than 73 percent and temperatures of almost 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) dogged the race, specially started at midnight to avoid peak heat, as it meandered along a course on Doha's Corniche coast road.

"You see somebody down on the course and it's just, extremely grounding and scary," said Canada's Lyndsay Tessier, 41, who was one of those to finish, coming in ninth. "That could be you in the next kilometre, the next 500 meters." "It was just really scary and intimidating and daunting. So that was enough to hold me back." Around two dozen runners in the 68-strong marathon field fell by the wayside as the sweltering conditions took their toll, in a sport which rarely sees drop outs at this level.

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich won gold when she took the tape after 2 hours 32 minutes and 43 seconds, crediting "training in a hot area" of her home country for helping her to tame the elements.

Tessier's fellow competitors filed behind her as she spoke to the media, some held up by their coaches and others too exhausted to stop and speak.

"I'm just really grateful to have finished standing up," added Tessier.

The Championships' organisers told race participants that the event's timing could be changed if conditions proved prohibitive but ultimately pressed ahead with the original plan.

Almost all of the runners were saturated with sweat by the halfway point and most ran with bottles as some video cameras being used to film the race malfunctioned because of the conditions.

A mild breeze that lapped the corniche during the opening ceremony and fireworks display had dwindled by the end of the race leaving the runners to bear the brunt of the surging humidity.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Canada Road Marathon Tame Doha Gold Media Event All Race

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

8 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

9 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

8 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

8 hours ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

8 hours ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.