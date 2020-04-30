Debris found after NATO helicopter disappears: Greek military source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Debris from a missing Canadian helicopter taking part in a NATO operation has been found in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy, a Greek military source said Thursday.

"Debris has been found in Italy's zone of control and intervention" in the Ionian Sea, the source told AFP. "Greece has sent a marine helicopter to participate in the rescue operation."