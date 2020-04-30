Debris Found After NATO Helicopter Disappears: Greek Military Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:20 AM
Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Debris from a missing Canadian helicopter taking part in a NATO operation has been found in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy, a Greek military source said Thursday.
"Debris has been found in Italy's zone of control and intervention" in the Ionian Sea, the source told AFP. "Greece has sent a marine helicopter to participate in the rescue operation."