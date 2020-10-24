UrduPoint.com
Debt Crisis To Overshadow Zambia's High Stakes Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Although elections won't be held in Zambia for another 10 months, the battle lines already being drawn over the country's debt woes could make them the issue to topple the longtime incumbent.

Presidential and parliamentary polls on August 12, 2021 will mark the sixth attempt by opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, 58, to claim the top job.

Meanwhile 63-year-old Edgar Lungu hopes to hang on to the presidency he has held since 2015, even as the global coronavirus pandemic hammers the commodity prices that prop up Zambia's mining-heavy economy.

The presidential contenders have already begun trading barbs in the run up to elections.

But "there are more substantive campaign issues that are likely to weigh heavily on the electoral scale of considerations of many Zambians," said University of Zambia political expert Sishuwa Sishuwa.

"Top of the pile is the faltering state of the economy, worsened by a crippling public debt." Copper-rich Zambia has seen its external debt surge to nearly $12 billion this year-- around 80 percent of GDP.

Just this week, ratings agency Standard & Poor's declared Lusaka in default after the government missed an interest payment.

The government had last month already asked to defer interest payments on three commercial eurobonds worth $3 billion until April next year -- just four months before the ballot.

Paying down the debt has grown harder as the country's kwacha Currency has fallen around 30 percent against the Dollar since the start of the year.

Low demand for copper has pressured global prices, with knock-on effects for Zambia's mining industry, its top export earner.

The International Monetary Fund projects Zambia's economy to contract by 4.8 percent this year.

Nevertheless, analysts expect Lungu will again resort "to his tried and tested playbook of exploiting the mining industry for quick cash injections" for his re-election campaign, said Ed Hobey-Hamsher of the Verisk Maplecroft risk advisory.

