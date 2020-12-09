UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Debt-ridden Zambia Seeking IMF Financing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Debt-ridden Zambia seeking IMF financing

Lusaka, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Heavily indebted Zambia has lodged a request for funding for reforms from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Fund said Tuesday.

The announcement came as President Edgar Lungu's office confirmed he had met with the visiting head of the IMF's Africa Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie.

"Zambian authorities have formally requested a financing arrangement... to support their reform efforts," the IMF said in a statement, adding that it was reviewing the request.

Zambia's external debt has surged to nearly $12 billion this year.

In September, the government of the copper-rich country requested a six-month deferral on interest payments for three commercial eurobonds worth $3 billion.

But it missed the $42.5 million interest payment due on one bond on October 14, prompting ratings agency S&P to declare the country in default.

A month later a grace period ended for payment on a $750 million eurobond due to expire in 2022.

Failure to honour its obligations could see it officially declared in default, becoming Africa's first economy to default during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Africa IMF Zambia September October From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

26 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

42 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

42 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

44 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.