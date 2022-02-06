Debutant Hansen turns on the power for Ireland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dublin, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Mack Hansen decided he would never make the grade as an electrician in Australia but judging by his man of the match Test debut for Ireland on Saturday he is set to light up the international stage for years to come.

The 23-year-old Australia-born wing -- whose mother was born in Ireland before emigrating -- came close to scoring a try inside the first three minutes at Lansdowne Road in the 29-7 Six Nations victory over defending champions Wales.

Showing little sign of frustration he provided the pass to his Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki to score Ireland's first try a minute later.

Whilst his fellow wing Andrew Conway was to score a brace of tries, Hansen was everywhere, popping up in the middle of the pitch and on the opposite wing.

The former Brumbies player fully justified Ireland coach Andy Farrell's decision to blood him at a packed Lansdowne Road.

With Jacob Stockdale and James Lowe injured, Farrell opted to go with him just months into his spell at Connacht rather than the more experienced Jordan Larmour.

"He (Farrell) said something to me that really stuck," said Hansen.

"He said, 'if you can't be yourself, there's no point putting on the jersey'.

"When Andy says something like that it sticks with you. Just go out there and enjoy yourself, that's all you do at the end of the day." - 'Sweet Caroline' - Hansen, who once said he pulled the plug on being an electrician because he was so bad at the trade, had not believed he was in the starting XV.

"In the morning, Bundee (Aki) told me that I was in the squad, but I hadn't heard anything, seen an email or anything," he said.

"I didn't know if he was joking or not. Then, when the sheet came up and it had my name on it, I was stoked." Hansen certainly impressed that hardest of taskmasters, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton.

"I was really impressed," said Sexton at his post match press conference.

"He's a good guy, which is the most important thing and his performance speaks for itself. Sometimes guys like him don't shine in training as it is not full contact, but he really shone. He's made for international rugby.

"He can probably play anywhere -- I was talking to him about where he prefers to play and he said, 'I'll play wherever you need me!' He can also play 10, so has that experience of playing across the backline." Hansen admits that due to a mixture of Covid-19 restrictions and his match schedule he has only met a few of his Irish relations.

However, they were watching from Cork while others tuned in from Australia.

"It's been a dream come true," said Hansen. "Everyone here has adopted me as one of their own and I couldn't be prouder to be Irish.

"I've got some family, I think they stayed in Cork watching it on tv or in a bar somewhere, then I had all my friends and family (in Australia) stayed up and watch the game." He added: "I gave my parents a call, it was good to talk to mum and dad and my brother Jake to enjoy this experience with them," he said.

"They were just stoked for me, they were proud. They were a bit the same as me, speechless."Hansen's workload, though, did not end after his press conference as being the new boy in the set-up he had to sing to the squad and coaches.

"I might go safe. Something like Sweet Caroline."