Debutant Jamieson Removes Kohli As New Zealand Start Strongly

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:30 AM

Debutant Jamieson removes Kohli as New Zealand start strongly

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Kyle Jamieson celebrated his Test debut with two wickets including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli as New Zealand took the honours in the opening session of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday.

After being sent in to bat on a green wicket and with overcast skies, India were 79 for three at lunch with the 2.03 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson claiming two for 20.

Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane arrested the wicket spree in an unbeaten 39-run partnership with Agarwal on 29 and Rahane not out 19.

With conditions ripe for the bowlers at the Basin Reserve there was never any doubt Kane Williamson would put India in to bat when he won the toss and the rewards came quickly.

The Test was only 26 balls old when Tim Southee removed Prithvi Shaw with an outswinger that collected the off stump as the opener attempted a drive without moving his feet.

The India total was 16 and Shaw had scored all the runs.

Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara progressed the total cautiously to 35 when the towering Jamieson, promoted to the starting line-up while Neil Wagner is on paternity leave, struck for the first time.

He had troubled Pujara a number of times and eventually claimed his maiden Test scalp with a full delivery that straightened off the wicket and was edged though to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Nine balls later, Jamieson had Kohli (two) poking at a wide delivery and the ball was nicked through to the veteran Ross Taylor at first slip.

While Jamieson is on debut, Taylor is playing his 100th Test and has become the first cricketer to reach the century milestone in all three formats. He has played 231 one-day internationals and an even 100 Twenty20 matches.

