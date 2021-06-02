Debutants shine in first Test as spectators return

London, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Debutants on both sides took centre stage as New Zealand advanced to 85-1 at lunch on the first day of the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday in a match that marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England.

Black Caps opener Devon Conway was 43 not out in his first match at this level, with England debutant fast bowler Ollie Robinson dismissing Tom Latham.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who won the toss in the first of this two-match series, was 13 not out.

Williamson saw openers Latham and Conway make a steady start on a sunny morning against England new-ball greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad, now vice-captain in the absence of injured all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Left-hander Conway soon found his form with a cover-driven four off Broad, and it needed Sussex quick Robinson, the third member of England's all-pace quartet to make the breakthrough.

A full-length delivery saw Latham inside edge on to his stumps for 23, with New Zealand then 58-1 off 16 overs.

At lunch, Robinson -- whose first delivery in Test cricket was a no-ball -- had figures of one wicket for 17 runs in six overs.

Express quick Mark Wood topped speeds of 94 mph but New Zealand's second-wicket pair held firm.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper James Bracey, the other debutant in England's XI, had a tidy start behind stumps.

Bracey was selected after England decided to rest Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow following their Indian Premier League stints, with Ben Foakes -- England's keeper for the bulk of their 3-1 series loss in India earlier this year -- sidelined with a torn hamstring.

The crowd is limited to 6,500, after international matches during the 2020 English season were played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before play started, both teams lined up in front if the pavilion for a 'moment of unity' designed to highlight opposition to all forms of discrimination within cricket.

New Zealand were bidding for just their second win in a Test at Lord's in what was also their first match at the 'home of cricket' since their agonising Super Over loss to England in a 50-over World Cup final in 2019 where the scores were tied at the end of normal play.

The Black Caps, who after this series face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton, were without Trent Boult after the left-arm quick was granted family time in New Zealand following his IPL stint.