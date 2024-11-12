DEC Sanghar Emphasizes Importance Of Voting Rights For Citizens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The District Election Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Sarwar has stressed that the constitution grants every Pakistani citizen the right to vote, and those who do not exercise this right forfeit a vital constitutional privilege.
Presiding over a voters’ committee meeting at his office on Tuesday, Sarwar highlighted the government’s commitment to providing full voting facilities.
He noted that, previously, only government employees were allowed to vote by post. However, this right has now been extended to include individuals with disabilities and prisoners as well.
He underscored the need for voters to understand the importance of voting, as it empowers them to choose capable candidates for a better future.
He also mentioned that the Election Commission prepares new voter lists before each election and encouraged political parties to obtain these lists to improve voter accessibility.
He added that, in collaboration with NADRA, the Election Commission was working to streamline the issuance of identity cards for voters’ convenience.
The meeting was attended by Hindu Council leader Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, representative of DC Office Sabir Hussain Mehar, Deputy Director Information Zafar Ali Mangi, Election Commissioner Muhammad Umair, Saima Sattar, Assistant Director NADRA Raza Ali Mari and others.
