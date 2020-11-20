UrduPoint.com
December Vaccine Rollout Possible, BioNTech CEO Tells AFP

Fri 20th November 2020

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin on Thursday said the frontrunner Covid-19 vaccine his German firm is developing with Pfizer could be rolled out before the year is over in the United States or Europe.

"We are working at full speed," he told AFP in a Zoom interview, confirming that the companies plan to apply for emergency use authorisation of their jab in the US on Friday, while European regulators will receive another batch of data "next week".

"There is a chance that we can receive approval from the US or Europe or both regions this year still," said Sahin. "We may even start delivering the vaccine in December," he added, "if everyone works together very closely".

