UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision On Future As Cameroon Boss Can Wait, Says Seedorf

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Decision on future as Cameroon boss can wait, says Seedorf

Alexandria, Egypt, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf refused to speculate on his future after the defending champions crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 after Saturday's 3-2 loss to Nigeria.

Odion Ighalo scored two goals and set up Alex Iwobi for the winner as Nigeria rallied from 2-1 down after Cameroon had struck twice in quick succession through Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie before-half time in Alexandria.

"Maybe you want to give us a few days," Seedorf responded when asked his for his plans following a premature end to Cameroon's title defence.

"The first thing is I'm very sorry for the boys. They have worked really hard and played well but this is football and only one can win in the end. It's not so important my future. The important thing is what we have built until now, we've improved in many aspects on and off the pitch.

"It's a group that is very united.

I hope the people at home can be proud of the fighting spirit we've shown. Obviously the disappointment is really big but this is sport. This is the moment where everyone must say we are united and continue to work for the future." The former Dutch star has won just three of nine competitive games since taking over the Indomitable Lions alongside assistant Patrick Kluivert last August, and struggled to convince he is the right man for the job.

"I've enjoyed every minute I've been working with this group, being in Africa especially. And we'll see what comes in the future," Seedorf said.

"I feel disappointment obviously and also some anger because I thought we were a little bit tense in a few moments, but I have to appreciate the players have done everything they could today. It was not enough.""I repeat that we will stay united and not throw away all the great work the team has done in the last months," he added.

Related Topics

Africa Football Job Alexandria Man Cameroon Nigeria August All From Coach

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

52 minutes ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

1 hour ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

2 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

2 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.