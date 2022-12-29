UrduPoint.com

Decision on future of Venezuela's opposition 'government' postponed

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday postponed to January 3 a decision on whether his "interim government" should be dissolved over its failure to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The decision on Guaido's future was set for Thursday, but the 39-year-old opposition figure announced the delay on Twitter.

"I assume (as president of the 'interim government') the deferral of the session in pursuit of the defense of the constitution and (to get) the necessary unity in favor of an agreement," Guaido tweeted.

Almost four years ago, Guaido won the recognition of more than 50 nations as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela, after widely disputed elections that kept Maduro in power.

But while the opposition holds the purse strings to some of Venezuela's assets abroad, Guaido's failure to find a strategy to oust Maduro has caused his public support to plummet.

His international backing has also weakened. The United States, the opposition's most significant ally, has sought rapprochement with Maduro in the midst of the oil crisis caused by sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

Some Latin American countries -- including Brazil, Colombia and Argentina -- have also recently elected leftist leaders in a pink wave.

In Venezuela, some opposition factions did not want to delay the vote on Guaido's future but acceded to requests to debate further, even as they warned that bickering weakened them.

"Let us exhaust the path of consensus," said Juan Pablo Guanipa, member of Justice First, one of the four opposition parties proposing to put an end to the "interim government.""If something favors the dictator Maduro, it is our fractures and our division," he said.

