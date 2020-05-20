UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision 'soon' On Lufthansa State Rescue: Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Decision 'soon' on Lufthansa state rescue: Merkel

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that a decision would come "soon" on a potential rescue programme for coronavirus-stricken airline giant Lufthansa after weeks of talks.

"You should expect a decision soon, but it has to be ready first," Merkel said in Berlin.

The chancellor declined to comment on an earlier report from news weekly Der Spiegel that a new offer from the Federal government to Lufthansa bosses was on the table.

Spiegel had said that Merkel and ministers agreed on a 25-percent-plus-one-share stake in the airline group as well as further capital support, in exchange for two places on the company's supervisory board.

The aid was to total around nine billion Euros ($10 billion), Spiegel reported.

But Merkel said she would "not comment on ongoing negotiations", while Lufthansa earlier declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Questions over whether the state should be represented on decision-making bodies at Lufthansa in exchange for rescue funds have divided Merkel's centre right-centre left coalition in recent weeks.

Pro-business politicians among the ranks of the chancellor's conservative CDU party rejected representation, saying government should not interfere with management.

But Merkel's junior partners in the Social Democratic Party (SPD) were in favour, hoping to exert influence on potential job cuts and environmental targets.

Related Topics

Exchange German Company Job Berlin Angela Merkel From Government Billion

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

21 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.