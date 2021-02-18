UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decoupling With China To Significantly Hurt U.S. Businesses, Innovation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Decoupling with China to significantly hurt U.S. businesses, innovation

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :American businesses would be significantly impacted with hundreds of billions losses in foregone GDP and capital gains and U.S. productivity and innovation undermined if the United States and China were to fully decouple, a new report showed Thursday.

The United States would forgo 190 billion Dollars in gross domestic product (GDP) annually by 2025, if 25-percent tariffs were expanded to cover all two-way trade, according to the analysis by U.S. Chamber of Commerce's China Center in partnership with Rhodium Group.

If decoupling leads to the sale of half of the U.S. foreign direct investment (FDI) stock in China, U.S. investors will lose 25 billion dollars per year in capital gains, and models point to one-time GDP losses of up to 500 billion dollars, showed the report titled "Understanding U.S.-China Decoupling: Macro Trends and Industry Impacts." The report identified the potential costs of a U.S.-China decoupling from two perspectives: the aggregate costs for the U.S. economy across trade, investment, people, and ideas, and the industry-level costs in civil aviation, semiconductors, chemicals, and medical devices.

"If we were to try to cut off everything or the preponderance of our economic engagement with China would be so expensive that it would make everyone, even the most hawkish Americans and national security professionals, very uncomfortable," said Daniel Rosen, founding partner of Rhodium Group, at a virtual release event for the report.

On industry-level costs, full decoupling would lead to tremendous U.S. output losses for strategic U.S. industries, weakening their ability to sustain jobs, research & development (R&D), and global technology leadership, the report said.

Among the industrial losses it listed, the U.S. aircraft and commercial aviation services would suffer output losses ranging from 38 billion to 51 billion dollars, plus job losses between 167,000 and 225,000.

For the U.S. semiconductor industry, a loss of access to Chinese customers would cause 54 billion to 124 billion dollars in lost U.S. output, risking more than 100,000 U.S. jobs, and 12 billion dollars in R&D spending.

"We did this study largely to suggest that the degree of interconnectedness between the United States and China creates a very complex relationship, such that efforts from the United States or China to decouple, to disengage actually, have perhaps unintended consequences," said Charles Freeman, senior vice president for Asia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Freeman said it requires "surgical efforts" to preserve U.S. interests when dealing with China, urging policymakers in Washington to avoid "sledgehammers" in China policies.

Related Topics

Technology China Washington Job Sale Lead United States Chamber Turkish Lira Commerce Event All From Industry Asia Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

56 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

31 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

31 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

31 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

31 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.