'Deeply concerned' US ready to support Tonga after volcano eruption: Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States is "deeply concerned" for the people of Tonga after a massive volcano eruption and tsunami, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday, pledging support for the island nation.

"Deeply concerned for the people of Tonga as they recover from the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The United States stands prepared to provide support to our Pacific neighbors," Blinken said on Twitter.