'Deeply hurt': Anti-trans hostility rises in Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A courtroom win and new anti-discrimination law could be seen as signs Japan is warming to the protection of LGBTQ rights. But activists warn of a dark side.

They say recent months have seen a rising tide of hateful online rhetoric, particularly targeting transgender women.

Disinformation "linking transgender women to sexual violence in public spaces" is being "disseminated extremely widely", the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation warned earlier this year.

The experience has been painful and even frightening for transgender women such as Minori Tokieda.

"We are portrayed as some kind of sex offenders -- physically male people who would invade women's spaces by claiming they're female," the activist told AFP.