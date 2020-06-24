'Deeply sorry' Djokovic admits organisers 'were wrong' to host tennis exhibition

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he was "deeply sorry" after becoming the fourth tennis player to test positive for coronavirus following the exhibition tournament he hosted in the Balkans, admitting he and organisers "were wrong" to go ahead with the event.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm," the 17-time Grand Slam champion and current world number one wrote on Twitter.