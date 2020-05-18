UrduPoint.com
Defeat, Riots And Recriminations: China Football's Darkest Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :It is known as the "May 19 Incident" and by some estimations it haunts China's national football team 35 years on.

On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbours Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese football history.

It is notorious not just because China's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time ended in calamity.

After the match fans in Beijing rioted, smashing cars, attacking buses and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff.

It began an intense rivalry between the two teams which has continued to this day, despite the UK handing back Hong Kong to China in 1997.

Recent World Cup qualifying matches between the two sides have been bad-tempered affairs with Hong Kong fans jeering the Chinese national anthem, which their team shares, since pro-democracy protests broke out in the city in 2014.

