Defence Day - A tribute to unyielding spirit of Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Amidst challenges of maintaining domestic peace in the wake of foreign-sponsored terror onslaught, the nation is celebrating another Defence Day on September 06 - a day steeped in history, valor and national pride.

Every year, this day reminds us of our obligations to the sacrifices of men and women in uniform who had defended nation's sovereignty over the decades from the battlefields of 1965 and 1971 to the icy heights of Kargil and through the tumultuous War on Terror.

Hats off to our defence forces for always standing as a bulwark against aggression, both external and internal and no matter it is full-fledged war or terrorism threats, the legacy of sacrifices continues to inspire and unite the nation.

The origins of Defence Day trace back to 1965 Indo-Pak War, beginning with escalating tensions over the disputed region of Kashmir and culminating into a full-scale conflict between India and Pakistan as India on September 6, 1965, launched a surprise attack on Lahore, aiming to capture the city. The Pakistani military, despite being outnumbered, mounted a fierce defense.

The battle of Lahore and another key engagement in Sialkot and the defense of the strategic Chamb sector highlighted the courage and resilience of Pakistani soldiers. Heroes like Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, who received Nishan-e-Haider for his gallantry, became symbols of national pride.

On the night of September 5-6 Indian army, without a formal declaration of war, crossed the international border, launching attacks on Lahore and Kasur fronts. Pakistan’s Army and Air Force halted the offensive, inflicting significant casualties on the aggressor.

Besides Lahore and Kasur, an Indian Army Corps also launched a major thrust east of Sialkot with armored and infantry divisions, supported by gallant 3 Frontier Force and B Company 13 Frontier Force (Reconnaissance & Support).

This prompted a swift response from Pakistan, with a 30-mile front established to halt the enemy’s advance at Chawinda front. This sector witnessed the largest tank battle since World War II, led by 6 Armored Division, valiantly supported by 24 Infantry Brigade Groups and 4 Corps Artillery. Due to heavy losses inflicted on India, this front is remembered as ‘Graveyard of Tanks.’

Pakistan Air Force also played a crucial role, achieving air superiority and inflicting heavy losses on the enemy. On September 7, Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam, a PAF pilot, achieved an unmatched feat by shooting down five Indian Air Force Hunter aircraft in a single sortie. So, this day is celebrated as Air Force Day. Pakistan’s Special Services Groups also executed para-drops on Indian Air Force bases at Pathankot, Adampur and Halwara the same night to neutralize them.

Traditionally described as ‘Silent Service’, Pakistan Navy during 1965 war encountered valiantly against a larger Indian Navy with indomitable courage and defiant spirit.

Successful operation Dwarka was a commendable achievement where it took only four minutes to complete the bombardment, firing altogether about 350 rounds on the target and inflicting heavy losses on Indian Navy.

The war ended in a stalemate after India approached UN Security Council for a ceasefire, but it cemented the resolve of Pakistani nation to defend its sovereignty at all costs.

Since 1965 war, India remained continuously engaged in sabotage activities against Pakistan and shamefully disintegrated the country by supporting separatist movement in East Pakistan. The sacrifices of soldiers in battles like the defense of Dhaka, the naval engagements in the Bay of Bengal and the air battles over the subcontinent were immense.

Whether it was 1948, 1965, 1971, or Kargil operation, Pakistani soldiers, operating in extremely challenging conditions, displayed extraordinary bravery. As during last 25 years Pakistan and India did not engage in a full-fledged war, Indian governments and spy agencies had always been busy in destabilizing activities by fuelling extremism, conducting covert operations, and sponsoring terrorism.

The turn of the 21st century brought a new and complex challenge to Pakistan in the form of the War on Terror and this new kind of warfare required the military to adapt to counterinsurgency operations, facing an enemy that was often elusive and deeply entrenched in difficult terrain.

Operations such as Rah-e-Rast, Rah-e-Nijat and Zarb-e-Azb were pivotal in dismantling terrorist networks in tribal areas and restoring the state's writ. The military's success in these operations came at a tremendous cost with thousands of soldiers martyred and many more wounded. The efforts of the armed forces not only curbed terrorist threats but also paved the way for rebuilding the war-torn regions, enabling displaced populations to return to their homes.

In recent years, the armed forces have been battling the remnants of terrorism through operations like Radd-ul-Fasaad and Azm-e-Nau. Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in 2017 and now the Azm-e-Nau, aim at eliminating the residual threat of terrorism and consolidating gains made in earlier operations. Radd-ul-Fasaad focused on intelligence-based operations, counter-terrorism measures and de-radicalization programs - reflecting a comprehensive approach to national security while operation Azm-e-Nau is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Pakistan's conventional deterrence.

As the country faces a resurgence of terrorism and navigates a volatile security landscape, the nation is celebrating another Defence Day with a resolve to safeguard the motherland and pay tribute to our valiant soldiers who laid down lives for national defence.

APP/ajb/maz (APP Feature Service)