Defence Day- An occasion to cherish bounties of unity, faith and discipline

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Repulsing the attackers more than four times bigger and stronger, successfully retrieving 450 kilometers of land they had entered into unprovoked and pushing them back deep into 1600 kilometers of their territories all through close and exemplary coordination among Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy during 17-day Pakistan-India war in September 1965 was no mean feat that could ever be forgotten by the people of the country.

The unity of action as well as purpose demonstrated by the Pakistanis, without any distinction, is another aspect of the history created 56 years ago and rightfully cherished by the nation celebrating the occasion on September 6 every year with an opportunity to go for an introspection with regard to the strengths that may further be stabilized and weaknesses that could be addressed through degree of pragmaticism and sincerity.

"Peace Time Role of Armed Forces" is an approach adopted over the years with particular focus on facilitating educational provisions for the youth belonging to the most backward areas across the country besides healthcare for the people in general settled in the remote parts. This is besides compliance to their responsibilities towards the nation during emergency be it natural calamities or man made disasters.

"We need to appreciate efforts made over the years accommodating youth belonging to neglected areas at different cadet colleges and providing them free of cost education, boarding and lodging," said Prof Dr. Talat Aisha Wizarat, a senior academician and researcher emphasizing that the responsibilities to defend the national boundaries had never been compromised with equal attention to be updated and modernized.

Former Chairperson of Department of International Relations and faculty member of Institute of business Management, said the role of armed forces in the development sector is equally important in context of national defense as it has emerged to be crucial in strengthening national integrity, critical for sound national defense mechanisms.

"These children of ours are being duly groomed as capable and competent citizens with strong sense of patriotism that could be an asset for any nation and country," she said, reminding that the unprecedented spirit reflected by the young nation 56 years ago is being revived on strong lines.

To a query, Prof Dr. Talat Aisha, daughter of a Pakistani soldier representing army medical corps and wife of an engineer who served the engineering corpse for quite a long, said the soldiers of the country had been rendering sacrifices in line of their duties with utmost dedication and it was almost impossible to forget these heroes who defend the country at its borders or fight the war against the terrorists.

"I can never forget how our army successfully managed the Swat Operation and while getting rid of the unscrupulous elements came forward with a strategy to rehabilitate the youth and guiding them to rejoin the mainstream and resume their normal lives as students and efficient members of the community," said Abdul Khaliq belonging to the valley, currently settled in the megapolis.

Many of the young citizens reminiscing the martyrs and ghazis of the country, they have read or heard about, were absolutely clear how these have turned to be a source of inspiration for them.

MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman, a young politician talking of September 6 celebrated as National Defense Day said it symbolized the spirit of love, reverence and sense of belongingness each and every citizen held for Pakistan emphasizing that armed forces of the country definitely led them in a most aspiring manner and with absolute gallantry in 1965.

"We have retained the spirit and despite a series of serious challenges and extremely bad patches the trust exists among the masses," commented the public representative with a considerably impressive record of community service.

The young Karachiite taking special pride that Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas was from his city said despite the passage of almost 50 years children from across the country express their desire to emulate him and join Pakistan Air Force with every desire to make every possible sacrifice for the country.

"In-fact our kids do remember Flt.Lt. Mohammad Younus, Squadron Leader Cecil Chaudhry, Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafiqui, Air Commodore M.M.Alam, Major Aziz Bhatti, Major Shabbir Sharif and many of our heroes belonging to the armed forces setting records and establishing precedence previously unheard of in context of bravery and respect for the country and its inhabitants, said Dr. Shahida Wizarat, Professor and Dean, College of Economics and Social Development.

The economist who happened to be a class fellow of Rashid Minhas Shaheed in PECHS Primary school remembering him as a sober, studious and disciplined boy said, "these very traits definitely had their role in molding the young shaheed's personality as a person behaving with needed maturity against the call of hour that too against a much experienced person who above all was also his instructor." "We are in dire need to inculcate on strong lines "discipline" among our people pertaining to all walks of life as this is a catalyst to our development leading toward our strong survival against emerging challenges that we as a nation need to brave without any compromise," commented the observer.

Paying tributes to the armed forces, Dr. Shahida said it was discipline and absolute faith in Allah, coupled with trust they enjoyed of the masses that the nation won the battle against a much stronger enemy.