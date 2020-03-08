UrduPoint.com
Defending Champ Andreescu Out Of Indian Wells

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:30 PM

Defending champ Andreescu out of Indian Wells

Indian Wells, United States, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :World number four Bianca Andreescu won't defend her title at Indian Wells, pulling out of next week's BNP Paribas Open with a left knee injury.

The Canadian was hurt at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in October, and the injury has delayed her start to the 2020 campaign.

Andreescu withdrew from four events to start the year, including the Australian Open, and said Saturday she wouldn't be at Indian Wells -- where her scintillating run to the title launched a 2019 campaign capped by her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

"As many of you know, I've been working through an injury I suffered last year during the WTA Finals," Andreescu said in a statement. "It has been a long road to recovery, and while I was looking forward to getting back on court and defending my title at Indian Wells, unfortunately, I'm still not 100 percent."Andreescu is just the latest high-profile player to pull out of the elite hardcourt tournament in the California desert.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, last year's runner-up, both announced their withdrawals on Friday.

