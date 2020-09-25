UrduPoint.com
Defending Champ Dygert Crashes At World Time-trials Handing Van Der Breggen Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Defending champ Dygert crashes at world time-trials handing van der Breggen victory

Imola, Italy, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Defending champion Chloe Dygert of the United States crashed out while leading the women's individual time-trial at the Road World Championships in Imola on Thursday allowing Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen claim her first gold in the event.

Favourite Dygert had been leading the field with the best split time halfway through the 31.7km race only to lose her balance on a downhill bend, turning off the road, crashing over a security barrier and into a ditch.

She was later evacuated to hospital in Bologna with her left knee bearing a large open wound.

"Dygert was on track to win her second ITT World Championship, but has abandoned the race after her crash over the guard rail. All we know is that she is conscious and talking," USA Cycling said.

"We are in contact with our coaches and Chloe's team on the ground in Italy. We will post a report on her condition as soon as we have absolute clear confirmation as to her condition." The accident renewed suspense in the race the 23-year-old had been dominating with a 26sec lead on Swiss rider Marlen Reusser and 36sec advantage on van der Breggen.

European champion van der Breggen turned the situation around in the second half of the race-against-the-clock in Emilia-Romagna.

The 30-year-old finished 15 seconds ahead of Reusser, to end her run of four consecutive silver medals since 2016, with fellow Dutchwomen Ellen van Dijk third at 31sec.

"I had no idea where I was," said van der Breggen.

"I told Danny Stam (sporting director) not to give me the half-way split.

"I just wanted to go as fast as possible to the finish. It was only when I crossed the line that I knew I had won."Olympic road race champion Van der Breggen won time-trial silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and world road race gold in 2018, but had settled for four successive runner-up spots in the time-trial at worlds.

It was the second victory in a week for the Dutchwoman after the women's Giro d'Italia last Saturday under the jersey of her new team Boels-Dolmans.

