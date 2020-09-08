UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defending Champion Barty To Skip French Open Over Coronavirus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Defending champion Barty to skip French Open over coronavirus fears

Sydney, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty announced Tuesday she will not defend her French Open crown, citing the coronavirus fears that also prompted her and several other top players to withdraw from the US Open.

The Australian, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, said it was a "difficult" decision but the health of her family and team came first.

"Last year's French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly," she said on social media.

"There are two reasons for my decision -- the first is the health risks that still exist with Covid.

"The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia." Barty is based in Brisbane while her coach, Craig Tyzzer, is in Melbourne and unable to travel as the city battles a significant second-wave virus outbreak.

She announced in late July that she would sit out the US Open, currently underway in New York, with defending men's champion Rafael Nadal and world number two Simona Halep among those who also opted out because of the pandemic.

At the time, Barty was still monitoring the situation with the French Open, which is due to start on September 27, but said Tuesday her withdrawal was the latest development in "a challenging year for everyone".

"I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament," the 24-year-old said.

"I now look forward to a long pre-season and the summer in Australia.

" - Serena undecided - The fate of Barty's home Grand Slam, the Australian Open in January, is yet to be determined, with the possibility it could be moved out of Melbourne if the city's outbreak has not eased.

Barty's straight-sets victory over Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open last year helped propel her to world number one, a position she has held since.

Her last competitive singles match was in late February at the Qatar Open.

Barty's French Open withdrawal comes after tournament organisers said all players at the Grand Slam would be housed in two designated hotels "without exception" to reduce coronavirus risks.

Daily crowd numbers have been reduced to 11,500 from 20,000 and the Roland Garros complex is being divided into three independent zones, with no crossover between them.

Serena Williams has indicated she would prefer to stay in private accommodation while competing in Paris, as she has done in New York.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who has a history of serious lung problems, said she would speak to French Open organisers before making a decision on whether to compete.

"I'm honestly taking it one day at a time. I'm going to have to make the best decision for my health," Williams told reporters after making the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

"It's just, I still have some questions, but I'm really kind of, ironically, focused on New York but it's kind of hard because these Grand Slams are so close to each other this year," she added.

Related Topics

World Australia Social Media Qatar Brisbane Melbourne Paris Craig New York Rafael Nadal January February July September Border 2019 Australian Open Family All From Best Top Coach US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 8, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

10 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

12 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.