Defending Champion Djokovic Beats Zverev To Reach Australian Open Semis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Defending champion Djokovic beats Zverev to reach Australian Open semis

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Eight-time winner Novak Djokovic smashed his racquet en route to a tense, four-set win over Germany's Alexander Zverev to reach his 39th Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

It was a patchy performance from the world number one, who is nursing an abdominal injury and drew deeply on his mental fortitude to win 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).

