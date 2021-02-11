UrduPoint.com
Defending Champion Kenin Knocked Out Of Australian Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:01 AM

Defending champion Kenin knocked out of Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Defending champion Sofia Kenin crashed out of the Australian Open Thursday with a straight-sets defeat to Kaia Kanepi, ending the world number four's first Grand Slam title defence.

The 22-year-old American has struggled to handle the expectations since arriving in Melbourne and was no match for the in-form Estonian, losing 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

