UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defending Champion McLeod Breezes Into Hurdles Final

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Defending champion McLeod breezes into hurdles final

Doha, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Reigning 110 metres hurdles champion Omar McLeod posted the fastest time in the semi-finals on Wednesday timing 13.08 seconds.

The 25-year-old Jamaican -- who is also the Olympic champion -- beat home Frenchman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde in the second of the three semi-finals.

The two fastest losers both came from McLeod's semi-final, China's Xie Wenjun and Devon Allen of the United States scraping through.

The 2015 world champion Sergey Shubenkov, competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete due to the doping scandal that engulfed his country, kept his hopes alive of a second gold later on Wednesday in finishing second in his semi-final behind American Grant Holloway of the United States (13.10sec).

Spain's Cuba-born 2016 Olympic semi-finalist Orlando Ortega joined them in the final taking his semi (13.16) ahead of surprise package Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus.

Related Topics

World Scandal China Milan Orlando United States Cyprus 2016 2015 Gold Olympics From

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

24 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

56 minutes ago

Top US Sanctions Enforcer Mandelker to Leave Trump ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch companies keen to invest in Pakistan: Envoy

2 minutes ago

Earthquake rehabilitation activities to be made av ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.