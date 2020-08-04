UrduPoint.com
Defending Champion Nadal Won't Play US Open, Slams Schedule

Sumaira FH 59 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Defending champion Nadal won't play US Open, slams schedule

New York, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Defending champion Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he will not play the US Open, citing concerns over the coronavirus and slamming tennis's "barbaric" schedule.

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's US Open," Nadal said on Twitter.

"The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it."The 34-year-old Spanish star also took aim at the tennis schedule.

"We know that the reduced tennis Calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play..." Nadal said.

