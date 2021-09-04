Defending champion Naomi Osaka upset by teen Fernandez at US Open

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Canadian 18-year-old left-hander Leylah Fernandez stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 on Friday to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The shocking upset of the Japanese third seed, a four-time Grand Slam champion who had won her previous 16 Slam matches, sent Fernandez into a last-16 matchup against German 16th seed Angelique Kerber.