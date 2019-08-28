Defending champion Osaka scratches out win at US Open

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka survived a patchy start to her title defense Tuesday to come through in three tough sets against Russia's Anna Blinkova, the world number 84.

Osaka suffered a first-round exit last month at Wimbledon and the Japanese star found a spirited Blinkova hard to put away in Arthur Ashe Stadium before she advanced 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 in two hours and 28 minutes.