Defending Champion Swiatek Off To Fast Start At Indian Wells

Published March 12, 2023

Defending champion Swiatek off to fast start at Indian Wells

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek launched her bid for a rare Indian Wells repeat with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory over 56th-ranked American Claire Liu on Saturday.

Neither Liu nor the breezy conditions on Stadium Court troubled Swiatek, who is seeking to become just the second woman -- after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 -- to sucessfully defend her title at the prestigious combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament.

Swiatek roared through the first set, winning 25 of 32 points.

She didn't have things quite so much her own way in the second, although she never faced a break point. Liu did manage to save a match point as she finally held serve in the penultimate game.

