Defending champs Sounders draw with Columbus

Los Angeles, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Raul Ruidiaz scored from a penalty kick in the 79th minute to lift the defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Ruidiaz's late goal came on a second-chance kick after Crew goalkeeper made a diving save, but came off his line too early. After a review, Ruidiaz was awarded another shot and he made no mistake putting the ball just inside the left post.

The stage was set for the penalty kick when Crews' Harrison Afful touched the ball with his hand inside the 18-yard box.

Gyasi Zardes scored for Columbus and goalkeeper Eloy Room made three saves. Stefan Frei stopped two shots for Seattle.

Columbus was coming off a 1-0 win over New York City FC in their season opener.

Elsewhere, rookie Ifunanyachi Achara enjoyed a memorable MLS debut with his first career goal in the 81st minute as Toronto FC beat New York City 1-0.

Achara nearly scored in the 11th minute but a video review ruled him off side.

This was the first meeting between the teams since Toronto beat NYCFC in the Eastern Conference semi-finals en route to an appearance in the MLS Cup.

The goal started with a turnover by New York in midfield. Toronto's Jozy Altidore got the ball and blasted a shot from the left side that was deflected by Achara before it went into the net.

Also, Frederic Brillant scored on a rebound as D.C. United rallied from a goal down to defeat 10-man Inter Miami 2-1 at Audi Field.

Rodolfo Pizarro scored inside two minutes for the first goal in the history of Inter Miami, who have lost their first two games.

The David Beckham-owned outfit will play its first home game next Saturday against the Englishman's former team, the LA Galaxy.