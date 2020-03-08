UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defending Champs Sounders Draw With Columbus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:30 PM

Defending champs Sounders draw with Columbus

Los Angeles, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Raul Ruidiaz scored from a penalty kick in the 79th minute to lift the defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Ruidiaz's late goal came on a second-chance kick after Crew goalkeeper made a diving save, but came off his line too early. After a review, Ruidiaz was awarded another shot and he made no mistake putting the ball just inside the left post.

The stage was set for the penalty kick when Crews' Harrison Afful touched the ball with his hand inside the 18-yard box.

Gyasi Zardes scored for Columbus and goalkeeper Eloy Room made three saves. Stefan Frei stopped two shots for Seattle.

Columbus was coming off a 1-0 win over New York City FC in their season opener.

Elsewhere, rookie Ifunanyachi Achara enjoyed a memorable MLS debut with his first career goal in the 81st minute as Toronto FC beat New York City 1-0.

Achara nearly scored in the 11th minute but a video review ruled him off side.

This was the first meeting between the teams since Toronto beat NYCFC in the Eastern Conference semi-finals en route to an appearance in the MLS Cup.

The goal started with a turnover by New York in midfield. Toronto's Jozy Altidore got the ball and blasted a shot from the left side that was deflected by Achara before it went into the net.

Also, Frederic Brillant scored on a rebound as D.C. United rallied from a goal down to defeat 10-man Inter Miami 2-1 at Audi Field.

Rodolfo Pizarro scored inside two minutes for the first goal in the history of Inter Miami, who have lost their first two games.

The David Beckham-owned outfit will play its first home game next Saturday against the Englishman's former team, the LA Galaxy.

Related Topics

Toronto David Columbus Seattle Miami New York Post From Audi

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

47 minutes ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.