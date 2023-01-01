Defending Dakar motorobike champion Sunderland crashes out

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Sam Sunderland's defence of his Dakar Rally motorbike crown ended on this year's first stage as he was taken to hospital with back pain following a crash on Sunday organisers said.

The 33-year-old English GasGas rider came to grief at the 52 kilometres mark and the organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said Sunderland "conscious and fully mobile" was airlifted to Yanbu hospital.

His team said he had been diagnosed with concussion and fractured a shoulder.

Sunderland also had to retire from the 2018 edition -- a year after he won his first title.