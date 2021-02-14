Defending world champion Friedrich leads 4-man bobsleigh at halfway stage

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Germany's defending world champion Francesco Friedrich led after two of four race runs in the four-man bobsleigh at the BMW IBSF World Champions 2021 in Altenberg, Germany on Sunday.

Teamed with Thorsten Margis, Alexander Schueller, and Candy Bauer, Friedrich finished the second of four-race runs in one minute and 48.04 seconds, 0.38 seconds ahead of the Austrian quartet of Benjamin Maier, Danut Moldovan, Markus Sammer and Kristian Huber.

Another German host team led by Johannes Lochner, the 2017 World Champion and 2020 silver medalist in Altenberg, ranked third in 1:48.

75.

For the women's monobob, after two race runs, German athlete Stephanie Schneider leads the chart in 2:00.52, only 0.04 seconds ahead of the American Kaillie Humphries.

The third to fifth places were occupied respectively by Laura Nolte, Mariama Jamanka, and Kim Kalicki, all from Germany.The World Championships finals in the four-man bobsleigh and women's monobob will be held on Sunday.