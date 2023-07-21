Open Menu

Defense Minister Meets With Cameroonian Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Defense minister meets with Cameroonian counterpart

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Defense, met at his office in Riyadh with Cameroon's Minister of Defense Joseph Beti Assomo.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance military cooperation, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior military commanders

Related Topics

Riyadh Cameroon

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

38 minutes ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

38 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

55 minutes ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

12 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous