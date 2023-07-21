Defense minister meets with Cameroonian counterpart

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Defense, met at his office in Riyadh with Cameroon's Minister of Defense Joseph Beti Assomo.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance military cooperation, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior military commanders