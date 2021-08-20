(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Defiant protesters waved Afghan flags at scattered rallies Thursday to mark the country's independence day, as the son of the nation's most famous resistance fighter vowed to take up arms against the newly returned Taliban regime.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan since the hardline Islamist militants swept into the capital Kabul on Sunday, completing a stunning rout of government forces after a two-decade insurgency.

The United States said Thursday that it had airlifted about 7,000 people out of the country in the past five days -- and that the Taliban did appear to be cooperating to allow Afghan nationals registered for special US visas to reach the airport.

The movement's leaders have repeatedly vowed not to take revenge against their opponents, while seeking to project an image of tolerance.

But a confidential United Nations document, provided by its threat assessment consultants and seen by AFP, said the Taliban have been conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" searching for people they want to apprehend.

Most at risk are people who had central roles in the Afghan military, police and intelligence units, but those who worked for US and NATO forces were also included on "priority lists", the report said.

Militants are also screening individuals on the way to Kabul airport and have set up checkpoints in major cities, including the capital and Jalalabad, the document alleges.

Memories of the Taliban's brutal regime of the 1990s -- which saw music and television banned, people stoned to death and women confined to their homes -- have caused panic about what lies ahead for Afghans.

In the capital Kabul, groups of men and women unfurled the black, red and green tricolour national flag on the anniversary of Afghanistan's independence.

"My demand from the international community, the (UN) Security Council, is that they turn their attention to Afghanistan and not allow the achievements of 20 years to be wasted," said one protester.

But the Taliban -- who have raised their own black and white banner over government buildings -- have already signalled they will not stand for any challenges, breaking up a flag-waving rally in Jalalabad on Wednesday with gunfire.

In the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul -- the country's last holdout -- Ahmad Massoud, the son of Afghanistan's most famed anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud, said he was "ready to follow in his father's footsteps".

"But we need more weapons, more ammunition and more supplies," Massoud said.

