Defiant Johnson Faces UK Parliamentary Grilling

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 09:30 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Britain's former prime minister Boris Johnson re-enters the bear pit of parliamentary inquisition on Wednesday for a grilling about "Partygate" that could decide his political future.

In July, the end of Johnson's three years in 10 Downing Street played out in another parliamentary committee hearing. Outside the room, his government was collapsing in a wave of ministerial resignations.

Voters' anger at the scandal about serial partying at Downing Street, in breach of Covid lockdown laws, was one backdrop to the resignations.

But Johnson's strident supporters insist he was betrayed by Conservative colleagues, and are campaigning for his return ahead of a general election likely next year.

Pollsters retort that Johnson remains toxic to a large swathe of the electorate, and Wednesday's hearing by the cross-party privileges committee will reopen old wounds just as successor Rishi Sunak tries to salve the body politic.

If the committee decides that Johnson lied to parliament about the parties, it could recommend his suspension from the House of Commons.

If the full House agrees to a suspension of more than 10 sitting days, that could trigger a special election for his northwest London seat, if enough voters demand one.

Ahead of the televised hearing, Johnson was defiant as he released a 52-page dossier detailing his belief that he was truthful when he told the Commons on several occasions that all the Covid rules were respected.

In hindsight, he recognised that he did "mislead" the House, but only inadvertently and based on assurances given by top aides that the rules were being followed.

"I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House" on any date, he wrote. "I would never have dreamed of doing so."Johnson was fined by police for one Downing Street gathering, along with Sunak, his then-finance minister.

The former Conservative leader apologised and corrected the parliamentary record last May after previously insisting to MPs that the gatherings were above board.

