New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday he will not step down amid a swirl of sexual harassment allegations and new calls by influential Democrats for him to quit his post.

"I am not going to resign," the 63-year-old told reporters, as he insisted "I didn't do what has been alleged" and implored his critics to wait until more facts come to light.

A formal investigation was greenlighted this week to probe the claims, which come from six women who say Cuomo harassed or inappropriately touched them.