Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law.

The row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc.

Von der Leyen, speaking just before Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein Poland in.

"We cannot and we will not allow our common values to be put at risk," she said, enumerating legal, financial and political options being considered.

Morawiecki, in a speech running over his allotted time, hit back by saying "it is unacceptable to talk about financial penalties.

.. I will not have EU politicians blackmail Poland".

A ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court this month questioning parts of EU law ratcheted up tensions with Brussels that have been festering for years.

The European Commission and European Parliament have taken Warsaw to task for moves to scrap judges' independence and other policies seen as rolling back democratic norms.

Analysts said the ruling could be a first step towards Poland one day leaving the EU.

But Morawiecki insisted that Poland's place was in the EU and that EU law derived from its treaties only applied in specified areas, with Poland's national constitution supreme in all other aspects.